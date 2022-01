As the month of January comes to a close, so does the first half of the ACC season. At the moment, there is a tie at the top between two Florida schools. Miami and Florida State have 6-2 records in the league with the Seminoles on a six-game winning streak. These two teams are being chased by Duke and Notre Dame who also have two losses but one less win. As the second half gets started, there are only four games that separate the top teams in the league from the team in last place. It should make for an interesting final half of the season before the conference tournament gets underway. Here is what else is happening in the league.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO