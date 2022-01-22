ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW EPISODE! All Creatures Great and Small, Episode 3

pbshawaii.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Episode 3 of the much-anticipated second season of...

www.pbshawaii.org

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Drops Sneak Peek of Upcoming ‘All Hands’ Episode: VIDEO

While NCIS returned for the New Year, there have been some breaks between episodes. However, the new teasers for All Hands are great. All Hands is going to be a return to the action. It should also give fans a chance to get to know one character better, Jessica Knight. The Katrina Law character is fairly new to the team. Fans haven’t had a chance to get to know her as much.
TV SERIES
Parade

The Real Reason 1883 Is Not Dropping a New Episode This Week

Fans of 1883 have been eagerly awaiting Sundays when new episodes of the popular Yellowstone prequel drop. Especially after last week’s heart-stopping episode, “The Fangs of Freedeom,” in which the wagon train makes it across the river but not without losses. Some members of the caravan lost loved ones while others lost their much-needed supplies. They barely have time to process or grieve when they are faced with the harsh reality that lays before them.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 2 Recap: “Let the Great World Spin”

Season four episode two of Netflix’s Ozark opens with Ruth (Julia Garner) at a secondhand store. She spots a weird goat cookie jar that she purchases and brings home to store Ben’s ashes in. Marty (Jason Bateman) shows up at agent Maya Miller’s (Jessica Frances Dukes) apartment unannounced....
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘All of Us Are Dead’ Episode 5 Recap: A New Breed

“Even if the entire world has turned into zombies, let’s not despair.”. The trapped kids at the core of All of Us Are Dead’s narrative understand how important it is to believe in a light at the end of the tunnel, to forego despair in favor of a belief that, somehow, things will turn out alright. Unfortunately for them, there’s little evidence to support their hopes at present. And if the episode’s surprise ending is any indication, things may well get worse before they get better, if they ever get better at all.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Bachelor Fans Are Convinced This New Contestant Looks Exactly Like Hannah B.

When Bachelor fans tuned in to the Season 26 premiere on Jan. 3, many thought they saw a familiar face from another era of Bachelor Nation. Susie Evans joined this season to fight for Clayton Echard’s heart, but a lot fans did a double-take, thinking Susie was actually Season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown, or any number of other celebrity lookalikes.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opened Up About Ellen Corby’s Stroke

Ellen Corby played Grandma Walton for most of the nine-year run of The Waltons. However, her presence on the show diminished after the fifth season. Corby had a stroke during the filming of the episode titled “The Ferris Wheel” in season five. Then, she took some time off to recover. Later, she returned for the season six finale episode titled “Grandma Comes Home.”
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Betty White's Final Message to Fans Is a Sweet, Heartfelt One — Watch Video

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon

Jordan Kimball is married! The Bachelor in Paradise alum tied the knot with Christina Creedon at The Wynden in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. Jordan revealed the news on Instagram, sharing several pics from their big day. In the first shot, Jordan lovingly smiles at his bride as she grins at...
HOUSTON, TX
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Stars Riley Christian And Maurissa Gunn Call It Quits

More rose petals are falling in Bachelor Nation! First, Clare Crawley and Dale Moss called it quits at the end of last year. Surprising probably no one, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark broke up around the same time. Then, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes ended their engagement amidst Instagram drama, where Katie revealed she was dating John Hersey from her season of […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Stars Riley Christian And Maurissa Gunn Call It Quits appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

BIP’s Riley & Maurissa Broke Up Because of Their ‘Different Lives’—Here’s the Real Reason They Split

Since their split, Bachelor Nation has been wondering: Why did Riley and Maurissa break up after Bachelor in Paradise? Riley Christian, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and Maurissa Gunn, a contestant from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, met on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in 2021. Maurissa was a part of the 20-plus contestants who arrived on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico (where Bachelor in Paradise films) in the first week and received a rose from Connor Brennan, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. Riley arrived in...
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Thanks Fans 'For Supporting Me And My Journey,' Admits She Was 'Nervous' To Go Public With Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is opening up about her split from Kody Brown. In November 2021, Christine announced she and Kody had parted ways after more than 25 years together. Season 16 of the show was filmed before Christine went public with the news, with fans now watching as tension mounts between the coparents as the season goes on.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
Ok Magazine

Tristan Thompson Spotted Out & About In Philadelphia After Khloé Kardashian Shades Him In Thirst Trap Pics

Tristan Thompson has been spotted for the first time since ex Khloé Kardashian shaded him on social media. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the NBA star, 30, was seen going about his day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, January 27 — the same day that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37, seemingly alluded to his infidelity in sultry Instagram snaps.
NBA
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s Joss Declares War on Esme, Maurice Benard Drops What Could Be a Game-Changing Teaser

Did one of the show’s biggest stars let slip a secret?. There’s no love lost between Spencer’s girlfriend and his pals, especially now that things are spiraling out of control at the cabin. What was supposed to be a long-awaited, fun-filled getaway for the General Hospital teens has instead turned into a whole lotta drama thanks to Esme and her tainted toddies.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Betty White: 9 Great Rose Episodes Of The Golden Girls

The passing of Betty White brought about a celebration of the actress’ achievements, as well as many wanting to celebrate her greatest works. For me and many others, there’s little denying that White’s role as Rose on The Golden Girls remains one of her best roles ever. The series, in general, is packed with great episodes, though her Rose episodes tend to stand tall above the rest.
TV & VIDEOS

