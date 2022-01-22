New Episode! Fogg Spills His True Motivations

Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage issues have been a focal point on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” star Martell Holt said he worried about his marriage falling apart if Melody Holt joined “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” So they decided to focus on their own show. However, the marriage still met its demise. And Melody said that she pulled the plug because of Martell’s infidelities. Although Melody has accused Martell of cheating with multiple women, one affair lasted for years. His longtime mistress Arionne Curry is the woman Martell now has a child with. Melody put Martell on blast about this on social media. She later revealed that she had already filed for divorce before she knew of the pregnancy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO