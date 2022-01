Eddy Reynoso Ends 2021 As the Hands Down Trainer of Note. In the sport of boxing, it’s remarkably easy to only fixate on the fighters and lose sight of the teams behind them. This is unsurprising given how far out front the boxers are presented to the fans and boxing public. Even so, it’s imperative to retain an appreciation for those individuals who help prepare the fighters for combat. Of this supporting cast, the chief second is of paramount importance. Even still, one trainer that has often flown under the radar is Eddy Reynoso.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO