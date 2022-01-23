ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kLgbB_0dtRRHr200

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone , JK Rowling ’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.

The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.

The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.

According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which specialises in rare books, hardcover first editions of the first Harry Potter book are characterised by a print line that reads 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 and the crediting of “Joanne Rowling” instead of JK.

The auction house is also selling a collection of children’s books including a signed copy of the fourth book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire , and a signed copy of Newt Scamander: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them , both of which are set to fetch around £700.

The library of US novelist Paul Gallico also makes up part of the auction. The writer, best known for The Snow Goose and The Poseidon Adventure , is acknowledged to have inspired JK Rowling’s fictional creatures, Boggarts, and helped make James Bond an international success through his friendship with Ian Fleming.

Gallico’s 1968 book Manxmouse contained creatures called Clutterbumphs that turn into what the viewer fears the most, just like Boggarts.

The author’s role in the success of James Bond began when he was one of the first people to read a rough typescript of Casino Royale while Fleming was working as a journalist.

His feedback to Fleming was that the book “is a knockout” and led to Gallico helping promote the Bond author to an American audience.

Fleming gifted Gallico, who died in 1976, with signed first editions of his first novels. One of the two inscribed first editions that will go under the hammer is Casino Royale , signed “To Paul from Balzache 1953”, which refers to a literary joke based on “balls ache”.

The second novel is Diamonds Are Forever , in which Fleming wrote: “To Paul, who spread his wings over my first-born, 1956”.

In total, a complete set of eight Bond novels in their first editions, all signed by Fleming to Gallico, is set to fetch £60,000.

The Gallico library is being sold by the late author’s widow, Virginia, who is 97 years old. His estate in Antibes, France, where he died, had not been touched for nearly five decades.

Other items in the Gallico library that will go on sale are notes from Marlene Dietrich, Joan Crawford and the Walt Disney Company. The folio has an estimate of £800 to £1,200.

Clive Moss, head of rare books at Chiswick Auctions, said: “The collection is a tangible reminder of a writer whose presence and works continue to [entertain and inspire] us so many years after his death.

“This is a fabulous opportunity to be part of the continuing story that was and is, Paul Gallico – a supreme writer and talent with an enduring quality that never fails to entice and capture our attention.”

Additional reporting by SWNS

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Elite Daily

This Queer Harry Potter Fanfic Is Going Viral On TikTok, And It Ships 2 Of The Marauders

It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie hit the big screen, but the Potterhead fandom’s love for The Boy Who Lived and his crew is still going strong. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of pieces of fanfic depicting the Golden Trio over the years, but it’s a 557,000-word epic called All the Young Dudes about the original Marauders that’s going viral on TikTok. All The Young Dudes is darker and grittier than the original series, and according to longtime fans of the HP universe, it’s healing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Harry Potter without Jim Dale? Impossible. Here are other audiobook series enhanced by narrators.

With audiobooks, voice narrators are (almost) everything. They can make a great story greater and a bad story better. This is especially true with book series. As one book leads to another, a narrator's voice becomes ever more integral to the listening experience. Imagine, for instance "The Game of Thrones" without the 224 character voices of the late Roy Dotrice or the Harry Potter saga without Jim Dale. Here are three other audiobooks in which the voice narrator harmonizes beautifully with a lengthy, multifaceted tale -- and one in which there's dissonance.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Fleming
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Joan Crawford
dexerto.com

TikToker Maisie Matilda’s stunning book art goes viral: Harry Potter, Dune & more

TikToker Maisie Matilda has been going super viral on TikTok thanks to the incredible art she paints on the sides of books like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and more. There’s room for just about every hobby in the world on TikTok, with communities for everything from recipes and makeup up to dancing and singing.
RECIPES
whopam.com

Harry Potter Night at the Library

Harry Potter Night is returning to the HopkinsvilleChristian County Public Library on February 3rd at 5:00 pm! This year is the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. HCCPL will be celebrating in style with the theme Magical Journeys! Witches, wizards, and muggles from all around are invited to embark on a magical Journey with us.
MOVIES
myeasternshoremd.com

Harry Potter Book Night is Feb. 5 at The Bookplate

CHESTERTOWN — The worldwide celebration of Harry Potter Book Night is Saturday, Feb. 5. In Kent County, the event, which is offered at no cost, is supported by Bloomsbury Publishing and will be held at The Bookplate, 112 S. Cross St. in Chestertown, from 5 to 8 p.m. According...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rare Books#Online Auction#First Book#Chiswick Auctions#Abebooks#The Goblet Of Fire#Clutterbumphs#Casino Royale#Bond#American
New York Post

UK university puts content warning on Harry Potter book

A UK university reportedly put a content warning on a course reading list that features the first Harry Potter book and other young adult novels, saying the texts can lead to “difficult conversations about gender, race, sexuality, class and identity.”. The warning is related to the three books being...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

Schoolboy Eli Chmelik has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.Here are the 19 quotes from which the 11-year-old correctly identified the characters:Quotes1. Dobby is used to death threats sir. Dobby gets them five times a day at home.2. I want to commit the murder I was imprisoned for.3. Are you insane? Of course, I want to leave the Dursleys. Have you got a house? When can I move in?4. Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.5. Keep everybody in their seats, a boy has just been killed.6. Just because...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Star James Snyder Fired Following Complaint About His Conduct

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway show following an independent investigation sparked by a complaint from his co-star. Producers said Sunday that they received a complaint about Snyder, who plays Harry Potter in the show, from Diane Davis, who plays Harry’s wife, Ginny, on Nov. 19 about his “conduct.” “Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion,” they said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Auctions
The Independent

12 best coffee table books to uplift your living space

If you’ve found yourself staring at the shelves in all of the chicest homes and wondering what they have in common, we’ll tell you – it’s a curated collection of coffee table books.These glossy, weighty hardcovers can elevate a standard bookcase into something museum-worthy in a matter of minutes, and it’s not just what’s on the outside that counts.A good coffee table book should be as educational as it is admirable, combining beautiful imagery with text that conveys new knowledge or inspires a future adventure. As these are not always the most affordable volumes, they should also be of excellent...
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy