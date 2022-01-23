ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK school scraps ‘discriminatory and archaic’ hair policies to encourage students to express their culture

By Swns
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dp6C0_0dtRRECr00

A UK school have scrapped “the madness of discriminatory and archaic” hair and dress codes to encourage students to express themselves and their culture.

Julie Richardson, headteacher at all-boy’s school Verulam School in St Albans , says big afros, long hair, cornrows and man buns are all acceptable at her school.

And while still having to dress smartly, students no longer have to wear a blazer and tie.

Previously, students could be sent home from the Hertfordshire school if their hair was deemed to be “extreme in style, colour or length”.

But since taking over as headteacher last September, Ms Richardson has removed all reference to hair from the uniform policy.

She says such rules are outdated and do not fit with modern ideas on dress as well as unfairly targeting students of colour.

It comes after it was reported in December a 14-year-old school was removed from classes and put in isolation after going to school with his hair in plaits at Exmouth Community College in Devon.

Ms Richardson has now urged other schools to rethink their uniform policy.

She said: “It is utter madness to be taking children out of class, away from learning just because their hair style does not fit in with archaic ideas on dress.

“It is my view these rules, inadvertently or not, target students of colour, and are as such are not inclusive and discriminatory.

“This is not the type of school I would like to attend, work in at or lead which is why we have removed all reference to hair in our uniform policy. We want our boys to embrace how their hair grows.

“That means afros, long hair, man buns, cornrows, bleached, dyed, whatever way our boys choose to express themselves is OK by us.

“Too many young people feel that they need to look a certain way and conform. This is fuelled by social media. We want our students to know it is OK to be themselves.”

The school has also done away with sombre business attire for sixth form allowing students to dress professionally but with greater choice.

This includes cultural and religious dress such as ankle-length thobes which are commonly worn in the Middle East.

Ms Richardson added: “If business men and women in the City are no longer wearing suits and ties why should teenagers in sixth forms?

“It’s about having the choice from a list of things deemed professional rather than insisting on one type of clothing.

“Most schools insist on this strict uniform policy but cultural or religious dress is rarely mentioned as being acceptable.

“They have vision statements claiming to be inclusive yet their policies are anything but.

“It is about having helping students have a positive self-image and mental health. This is what is important for us.”

Students have warmly welcomed the changes. Student Wasif Rashid, 15 said: “The changes have allowed students to be free to express themselves, embracing who they are.

“We feel accepted and included in the school community and decided to wear our thobes to show this.

“Being able to wear one in the sixth form is something that makes me feel I can be myself and that my faith is being respected.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

Gender Expression Fund made available to Warwick students

A Gender Expression Fund has been introduced at the University of Warwick. The community-led fund offers transgender, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming students up to £50 of funding for gender affirming items. It has been organised by Warwick Pride (the uni’s Liberation Association for LGBTQUIA+ students and their friends) and has...
EDUCATION
lobbyobserver.org

WHS Students Meet with Administration to Discuss Racism, School Culture Improvement, and Curriculum

On Wednesday, January 12, WHS Student Council organized an Open Meeting with Administration in the auditorium. Approximately 20 students and some teachers attended to ask questions to administrators about concerns of racism, how to better our school, and changes in the curriculum. All three administrators were present along with Athletic Director Mrs. DiCarlo.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
dbknews.com

Perfect attendance is a toxic policy for students

Students walk to class on Jan. 24, 2022, the first day of the spring semester. (Kurt Leinemann/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. You may have heard of grade inflation in schools. It’s theoretically pretty simple: Schools that do better get more funding, both private and public.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archaic#Long Hair#Express#Madness#Uk#Verulam School#Exmouth Community College
Sun-Journal

Lewiston student asks School Committee to revise Pledge of Allegiance policy

LEWISTON — A Lewiston High School senior requested the School Committee amend the district’s patriotic exercises policy to remove the requirement of a signed note for students to abstain from standing for or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. “We propose to change the current policy to more closely...
The Independent

Welsh school pupils will continue to wear face coverings

Students will continue to wear face coverings in schools in Wales until at least the February half-term, the Welsh Government has announced.If Covid-19 transmission rates continue to remain low then after the half-term break schools and councils will decide locally what measures will remain in place.The proposed changes have been made as Wales completes the move to alert level zero from Friday.It will see nightclubs reopen and the requirement for two-metre social distancing and the rule of six ending.Education minister Jeremy Miles said a final decision will be announced at the next review of the regulations, which is due to...
EDUCATION
thedp.com

New student-created platform encourages students to express gratitude at Wharton

Gratitude@Wharton is a new student-created platform aimed at encouraging students to practice the act of gratitude through direct messages to members of the Penn community. The platform, created by Wharton senior Louisa Cacchione, features an online form where students fill out messages of gratitude. The form delivers each message via email to the recipient and encourages the recipient to send their own message of gratitude.
PENN, PA
The Independent

Government exams chief: 2022 test changes will not advantage more able pupils

Changes to 2022 GCSE and A-level exams will not make them easier for more able pupils, the head of the Government exam regulator has said.Because of the disruption caused to pupils’ learning by the pandemic, pupils in England will be offered a choice of topics in some GCSE exams, such as English literature, history, ancient history and geography, as well as exam aids next summer.For subjects where a choice of topics is not provided, advance notice on the focus of exam content will be given in February to help with revision.In a speech to the Sixth Form Colleges Association conference...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
U.K.
erienewsnow.com

Students stage a walk out to enhance COVID school policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. - High school students in the Washington D.C. area held a walk out to change some of the COVID policies in the classroom. Some said the district’s policies have been too lax, but they’re not the only students fighting for change. During the school day a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mycitizensnews.com

Borough’s COVID-19 policy criticized as discriminatory

NAUGATUCK — Multiple borough parents say the COVID-19 school policies are discriminatory and ultimately hurting their unvaccinated children. Fully vaccinated students don’t need to quarantine from in-person learning, sports, or other activities after contact with a COVID-19 case regardless of the time or distance of that contact, as long as they don’t show symptoms in the 14 days after their last exposure.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Hastings Tribune

Students encouraged to pursue entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is bolstered by being intentional with time and the outlook people take while finding their purpose. That was the message of a group with the Engler Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who visited St. Cecilia High School Monday. Tom Field, director of the program, said the goal...
LINCOLN, NE
TribTown.com

Students encouraged to apply for Governor’s STEM Team

Gov. Eric. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Katie Jenner and Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the mental health text service she helped establish to mark a milestone one million conversations.Kate, dressed in an olive green patterned dress, met volunteers, clinical supervisors and fundraisers at Shout 85258, which was launched by the Cambridges and backed by their Royal Foundation in 2019.Use of the platform has jumped by 140% since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.The duchess was shown how the service works in London and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mining for gold: six-year-olds’ ‘profound’ answers push teacher to viral stardom

A teacher who has become a viral hit by tweeting his six-year-old students’ “humorous and profound” answers to weekly questions has said the experience is like “mining for gold”.In May 2021, George Pointon asked a group of his year one pupils to tell him a joke, garnering responses including his favourite: “What did the chicken not want to be?“A chicken nugget.”The 27-year-old enjoyed the replies so much he decided to share the best ones with his 100 Twitter followers, nine months on he has a following of over 138,000 and is posting new editions every Friday.His pupils’ “humorous and sometimes...
TWITTER
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy