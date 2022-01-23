Back to KETO and IF

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hi, I am a female in my mid-'50s with some chronic underlying conditions, Fibromyalgia, CFS/ME, PoTs and histamine and salicylate intolerances, this restricts what I can eat. I had been doing quite well on healthy KETO and IF for the last 6 weeks or so, my bloating went down and I...

So I'm on day 6 into this and I'm doing good. But I've decided that I will only be doing monthly weigh ins. In the past when I had tried to do this journey I tend to get a little scale obsessed, to the point I will weigh myself 8-10 times a day and if it goes up at all (which I know is totally normal) I will freak out and beat myself up and well ,eventually quit. I don't want to do that this time. The hardest thing for me has been recognizing that this is going to take a long time! In the past I would always go so crazy and think I could loose like 80 pound in 2 months and well we all know that's just not how this works. Plus I don't want this to just be another diet I want to change my life style and my habits, it's not about a number on a scale. I know most people do at least weekly weigh ins to make sure they are on track and make changes if it reflects that maybe something isn't working, and that's great but given my history of becoming consumed by it I think I should avoid it till I'm farther into it and my life style changes are now habit. What do you guys think? Not sure why I'm posting this here guess cause I don't really have anyone in my life to talk to about these kinda things lol.
The Keto diet was rated one of the worst diets for 2022. It promotes heart disease through it's a high fat intake, creates mineral and vitamin deficiency from the extreme restriction of fruits and vegetables. And, a whole host of other serious issues. The Keto diet is great for...
I realize I’m a competitive person when it comes to a lot of things, however that competition is usually against myself. I strive to be better than I was before, and to prove that I am stronger than I think. I have some friends that I’ve been recently working...
I'm debating which one to do. Weight watcher points plus counts carbs, fiber, protein but not calories & don't track fruit or veggie. Because you're posting this on a calorie-counting community site, I think your poll results might be a bit skewed. Counting calories is free. Logging on MFP also...
Well as I trying my best, I found out the hardest way to start dropping sugar. It's like most of the food I buy do have sugar in it. Just saying that the first 2 days feels like you have the flu for just stopping. Horrible. Btw: Anyone seen this.
I have a lot of motivation, I know my WHY etc, and yet my willpower is zero ad I'd rather stay on the couch (I do not have time togas I commute 2.5 hours daily PLUS work 8 hours plus when I get home I have a 9 months old baby)... I would eat anything. I love exercise but I do not find the time, I am too tired in the evening and I wake up at 6 every morning.
What am I missing about the exercise diary? With the food database, pretty much everything I search for is there, however, the opposite seems true with exercise. I really struggle to find anything even though I know what I did is common. Example: I did a whole arm routine this morning. I don't want to enter each thing I did individually, and I couldn't find anything resembling a 30 minute strength workout.
Hello, all. I have been using the app for about 2 weeks now. TBH, I'm already tired of logging everything, but I think that after a well, it will be easier because I'll learn to estimate portions without weighing and measureing everything. I have been overweight most of my life....
I need to follow a mix of the GERD low acid diet and the Mediterranean diet. The basic fat, protein, etc levels my dietician wants me to meet each day are a little different than what is automatically tracked in MyFitnessPal. Is there a way to adjust those targets?. To...
Hello. My protein goal is 101 a day and my fat is 46 per day. Is it okay if I exceed it? I consume 125 in protein and 76 in fat. Please answer huhuhu 😭. MFPs defaults are just that...there is no magic to MFP's macro breakdown. They're just generic defaults because you have to start with something. Calories are what matter for weight management. Macros are what make up your calories. Dietary fat = 9 calories per gram, Protein = 4 calories per gram, and Carbohydrates = 4 calories per gram.
I need some help…. I’m into my 30th week of eating healthy, working out consistently and improving my habits. But I’m either in a stall or a plateau - at least I think I am. I weigh myself every Sunday morning before my morning workout. Over these...
I’m 62 yr old and I’m walking 3 miles a day keeping my calories at 1200. I’ve been dieting since 10-14-21. I’ve lost 28 lb since then. Last week I only lost half a pound. Should I raise my steps?. You've lost a lot of weight...
If you don't know what that is, just Google it, you will find 'healthy at every size' (which I think refers to ways to become healthy, not specifically that everyone is healthy at every size) as one of the parts of the anti-diet movement, plus intuitive eating. I can understand why some people reject the idea of attempting to lose weight, given the pitiful weight loss success rates, I'm willing to bet that most people on myfitnesspal aren't on their first attempt at weight loss.
Hi! I am here to see if I can find a like-minded group of ladies who are around 50 and faced with similar challenges to my own. I am peri-menopausal and coming back from a physical injury (knee out) about 5 years ago that left me almost completely sedentary for a year which created a downhill path in my physical health, until now.
With a plethora of buzzwords popping up these days, you might be caught in a web of words that’s overwhelming. Though there’s no one definition of clean, healthy, or natural when it comes to foods, let’s take a look at some of the most popular words today.
