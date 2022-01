Alexia Fabre, the longtime chief curator of the Musée d’Art Contemporain du Val-de-Marne (MAC/VAL), in Vitry-sur-Seine, France, has been named the director of the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. Fabre becomes the first woman to lead the prestigious art school in its nearly 400-year history. She succeeds Jean de Loisy, who served as director since 2018. A graduate of l’École du Louvre and the National Heritage Institute, Fabre led the Departmental Museum of the Hautes-Alpes in Gap from 1993 until 1998. She left to join the project to create the MAC/VAL, which opened in 2005, and she assumed the role of chief...

