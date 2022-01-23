What a Glow Up! See Country Stars in the 10-Year Challenge

(CBS News) — Few people ever reach the status of “living legend” — but Dolly Parton is certainly one of them. And she is now taking on a new venture: a partnership with Duncan Hines, offering cake mixes and frostings. As of Wednesday, all the products were sold out online. On its website, Duncan Hines says the products will soon be available in retailers. The country superstar said her love for baking comes from her southern roots. “I love to cook and I learned to do that growing up in the mountains of East Tennessee. My mom was a great cook, all my aunts and my grandma, so of course, I learned to cook that good ol’ southern stuff,” she told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. Parton’s cake line includes a limited edition variety of cake mixes that include coconut-flavored and banana-flavored mixes. Her line also includes buttercream frostings. Click here for more details from CBS News.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO