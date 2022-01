IHG Hotels and Resorts has unveiled what it says is “the first of many changes that will be introduced in the coming months” to its IHG Rewards loyalty programme. These changes – which will go live in March 2022 – relate to the scheme’s elite tier statuses, and include the introduction of a new Silver tier, and the renaming of the Spire Elite tier as the Diamond Elite tier, “to simplify member recognition and understanding of our highest tier”.

