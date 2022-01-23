ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Muslimness' Sacking Claim Should Be Investigated if Complaint Is Made - UK's Raab

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - A British lawmaker's claim that she was sacked from a ministerial job partly because of her Muslim faith should be properly investigated if she makes a...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

UK PM Johnson Says Talking to U.S. About Banning Russia From Swift Payments System

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was discussing banning Russia from the Swift global payments system with the United States. Asked about the Swift payment system and whether Britain would ban Russia, Johnson said: "There is no doubt that that would be a very potent weapon."
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
newschain

PM orders inquiry into former Tory Minister Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked because of ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”. Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Lawmaker’s claim of anti-Muslim bias is new blow to UK govt

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith. Former Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani says that a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she was demoted in 2020. Johnson’s office said Monday that the prime minister had asked government officials “to establish the facts about what happened.” Ghani’s allegation is the latest wrongdoing claim shaking Johnson’s grip on power. In another blow, an anti-fraud minister resigned Monday, accusing the government of failing to stop fraudsters abusing coronavirus business loans.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

UK to probe lawmaker's claim she was fired over Muslim faith

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered an investigation into a Conservative lawmaker’s claim that she was fired from a government job in part because of her Muslim faith — the latest allegation of wrongdoing that is shaking the Conservative government and Johnson’s grip on power.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Reuters#British#Muslim#The Sunday Times#The Conservative Party#Sky News
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Willing To Pay $25 Million In Settlement? Duke Reportedly Preparing For Trial

Prince Andrew allegedly wants to give Virginia Roberts Giuffre $25 million to settle the lawsuit. Prince Andrew just responded to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit. The Duke of York once again denied the allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was just 17 years old after being trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German Navy Chief Resigns Over Putin Comments

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's navy chief stepped down on Saturday after drawing criticism for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. "I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Vice Admiral...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Germany Offers Ukraine Helmets, Kyiv's Klitschko 'Speechless'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine to help defend against a possible Russian invasion, it said on Wednesday - an offer Kyiv mayor and former world champion boxer Vitali Klitschko dismissed as "a joke" that left him "speechless". Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said Berlin, which...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Watching U.S. Actions Over Ukraine With Great Concern

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of fuelling tensions over Ukraine -...
POLITICS
Cosmopolitan

The Royals Are "Deeply Shocked" Over Prince Andrew Demanding a Trial

Prince Andrew reportedly wants a trial by jury in his sexual assault case, and senior royals are not on board. Per a legal filing reported on by CNN, Andrew has "formally denied allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre" and has "demanded" a jury trial. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Prince Charles and Prince William are said to be "leading efforts" to convince Andrew to settle in order to avoid humiliation—especially after his disastrous interview on Newsnight in 2019.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

NATO Sends Reinforcements and U.S. Puts Troops on Alert as Ukraine Tensions Rise

MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington said about 8,500...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy