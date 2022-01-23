ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon keen on maintaining “best relations” with Gulf states – President Aoun

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is keen to maintain “the best relations” with the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Kuwaiti minister in Lebanon over diplomatic row with gulf

BEIRUT (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign minister handed Lebanese officials Saturday a list of suggestions for confidence-building measures with oil-rich Gulf states after relations between the two sides deteriorated dramatically in recent months. The visit by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is the first by a senior Gulf official...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in...
MIDDLE EAST
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
In Homeland Security

The Current State of Israeli-Palestinian Relations

In the Middle East, things change all the time, but ultimately countries’ politics stay the same. That situation particularly holds true when it comes to Israeli-Palestinian relations. In recent months, some events have occurred that might suggest a potential for real change. But as most Middle East commentators will...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Russia, NATO maintain dicey impasse, experts divided on best next steps

The U.S. and NATO remain at a diplomatic impasse with Russia as the Kremlin has yet to make any moves in dismantling its 100,000-strong troop buildup along Ukraine’s border. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Friday that he made clear to Russian Foreign Minister Sergie Lavrov that Russia has a choice when it comes to avoiding conflict with the U.S. and NATO.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Iran jails French national for spying – TV

PARIS (Reuters) -An Iranian court on Tuesday convicted French national Benjamin Briere of espionage, sentencing him to eight years in prison, French news network BFM TV reported. Briere, 36, has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam – a remote-controlled mini helicopter...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf States#Arab States#Reuters#The Gulf Arab#Kuwaiti
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East

Comments / 0

Community Policy