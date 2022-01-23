Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever – FT

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What will Unilever look like in the coming years? Unilever stood out Monday because the shares rose 8.6% on news of activist involvement and were up throughout the day while the broader market sold off sharply before recovering by the end of the day. The activist, Trian Fund Management, has been involved with numerous CPG companies in recent years, including Procter & Gamble, Mondelez and Heinz. While it's not yet clear what the activist's angle is or how exactly it might shape Unilever, it seems likely that it is related to shaping the future composition of the company's product portfolio.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO