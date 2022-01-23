ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activist hedge fund Trian builds stake in Unilever – FT

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Trian Partners, Nelson Peltz’s activist hedge fund, has built a stake in Unilever, the Financial...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

(Reuters) - Shares in Unilever rose 6% on Monday on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm. Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Home Depot names new CEO

(Reuters) – Home Depot Inc on Thursday named Edward Ted Decker as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Craig Menear who will continue to serve as the chairman of the board. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Jumps As Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Bill Ackman Reveals Stake In Streamer

Netflix rose handily in after-hours trading Wednesday following news that Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital has acquired more than 3.1 million shares to become a top-20 stockholder. He bought on a big dip. The streamer’s stock has been killed since its fourth-quarter earnings report last week, and amid a series of broad market selloffs tied to interest rate jitters. Investors reacted negatively to Q4 subscriber growth and management guidance. In Pershing Square’s letter to shareholders today, Ackman called that an “opportunity to acquire Netflix at an attractive valuation.” The shares closed down 1.8% but reversed course after hours, up nearly 5%. “We...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

Unilever Shares Rise On Report Of Activist Involvement

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. What will Unilever look like in the coming years? Unilever stood out Monday because the shares rose 8.6% on news of activist involvement and were up throughout the day while the broader market sold off sharply before recovering by the end of the day. The activist, Trian Fund Management, has been involved with numerous CPG companies in recent years, including Procter & Gamble, Mondelez and Heinz. While it's not yet clear what the activist's angle is or how exactly it might shape Unilever, it seems likely that it is related to shaping the future composition of the company's product portfolio.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Unilever to cut jobs across all regions as Peltz builds stake -source

(Reuters) - Unilever PLC plans to slash thousands of management positions across its operations, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The job cuts will be in the "low thousands", the person said. The development comes on the heels of reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund,...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Nelson Peltz Fund Secures Stake in Unilever, Seeks Changes in Company

Trian Fund Management LP, an activist investment firm helmed by billionaire Nelson Peltz, acquired a stake in Unilever (NYSE:UL). Unilever, a multinational consumer goods company, recently failed in an attempt to acquire GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health business. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s what we know about Peltz’s recent stake in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Peltz
Benzinga

Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. Alibaba, Tech Stocks Tumble In Hong Kong: Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies — including...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners Acquires A Stake In Unilever

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. When British goods conglomerate Unilever made a $68 billion bid for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer health business last week, it took a big swing. When Unilever whiffed, it left the business — and embattled CEO Alan Jope — more than a little exposed.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Pressure for shake-up expected at Unilever as activist investor buys stake in firm

Unilever is expected to face pressure to shake up its business model after it emerged the activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the troubled FTSE 100 company. The consumer goods company, best known for Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Marmite, has been thrown into turmoil after a £50bn tilt at GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare division caused fury among its shareholders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Hedge Fund#Reuters#Trian Partners#The Financial Times#British
NBC New York

SEC Eyes Tighter Disclosure Deadlines for Hedge Funds Building Big Stakes in Companies

The SEC is considering changing the rules under which hedge funds disclose that they have acquired 5% of a public company's stock. "I would anticipate we'd have something on that," said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler because the current rule allows a 10-day buying period during which the public doesn't know there's a big player buying up shares.
STOCKS
fa-mag.com

These Are The World's Top Hedge Funds For 2021

Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management made $9.5 billion for clients last year, leading some of the world’s biggest hedge funds who collectively produced record gains. The group of top 20 hedge fund firms generated $65.4 billion in after-fees gain last year, according to estimates by LCH Investments,...
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activist Hedge Funds Launched 89 Campaigns in 2021. Here's How They Fared

2021 was a busy year for activist funds, with notable investors including Starboard Value, JANA Partners and Carl Icahn pushing for meaningful change at an array of companies. In all, activist shareholders embarked on 89 campaigns last year in a range of sectors, including information technology and consumer discretionary. These investors also used different methods to improve outcomes for shareholders, including waging campaigns despite owning less than 5% of a company's common stock. This is known as "under the threshold" activism.
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Disney names Alexia Quadrani to lead investor relations

(Reuters) – Walt Disney Co has named Alexia Quadrani, a former analyst for JP Morgan & Chase Co’s media equity research group, as senior vice president of investor relations, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
kfgo.com

Early data show January losses for stock picking hedge funds

(Reuters) – Hedge funds that specialize in picking stocks started 2022 with losses, investors and research firms said this week as markets went on a rollercoaster ride fueled by fears of rising interest rates and geopolitical turmoil. Data from Morgan Stanley, which works with the world’s biggest and most...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Hess expects higher capital spending, production in 2022

(Reuters) -Hess Corp said on Tuesday it expected its 2022 capital budget for production to rise by 37% as the U.S. oil company looks to focus on its operations in Guyana and the U.S. Bakken shale basin. A more than 50% rise in global crude prices in the past year...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Hedge funds got caught with their bearish bets on gold

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The CFTC disaggregated Commitments of Traders report for the week ending Jan. 18 showed money managers increased their...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy