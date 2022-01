The FIA has admitted for the first time through its recently appointed single-seater director Peter Bayer that Michael Masi may not return this year as F1's race director. As a senior official of the FIA, Bayer is leading the governing body's investigation into F1's controversial title decider that took place last month in Abu Dhabi, where the championship was sealed in a dramatic one-lap shootout between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that end with the latter clinching his maiden F1 title.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO