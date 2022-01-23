ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon keen on maintaining “best relations” with Gulf states – President Aoun

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is keen to maintain “the best relations” with the...

WSB Radio

Kuwaiti minister in Lebanon over diplomatic row with gulf

BEIRUT — (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign minister handed Lebanese officials Saturday a list of suggestions for confidence-building measures with oil-rich Gulf states after relations between the two sides deteriorated dramatically in recent months. The visit by Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is the first by a senior...
MIDDLE EAST
hot96.com

Lebanon ready to resume talks on disputed maritime border, Aoun says

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon is ready to resume negotiations over the demarcation of a southern maritime border that is disputed with Israel, President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday. Long time foes Lebanon and Israel started indirect negotiations through a U.S. mediator in 2020 at a U.N. peacekeeping base in...
MIDDLE EAST
hot96.com

Libyan parliament committee urges change of PM, risking new strife

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – A Libyan parliament committee said on Monday the chamber should choose a new interim prime minister, a move that could set major factions against each other in the wake of a failed election. The committee, set up to chart a political path forward after a...
MIDDLE EAST
Morning Journal

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation...
CHINA
Person
Michel Aoun
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
In Homeland Security

The Current State of Israeli-Palestinian Relations

In the Middle East, things change all the time, but ultimately countries’ politics stay the same. That situation particularly holds true when it comes to Israeli-Palestinian relations. In recent months, some events have occurred that might suggest a potential for real change. But as most Middle East commentators will...
MIDDLE EAST
hot96.com

Iran’s state broadcaster says it was hacked for 10 seconds

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB was hacked for 10 seconds on Thursday, state media reported, as the country prepares to mark the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution. “During a period of 10 seconds, the faces and voices of hypocrites appeared on (our) Channel One,” IRIB...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Gulf States#Arab States#Reuters#The Gulf Arab#Kuwaiti
hot96.com

UAE-backed forces press on in Yemen’s Marib despite Houthi warnings

ADEN (Reuters) – Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates are continuing a push in Yemen’s energy-producing Marib region against the Houthis, they said on Tuesday, despite warnings by the Iran-aligned movement of further attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uaes-defense-ministry-destroyed-2-houthi-ballistic-missiles-wam-2022-01-24 on the UAE. The Houthis launched a deadly strike on Abu...
MIDDLE EAST
hot96.com

Venezuela electoral commission says Maduro recall cannot move ahead

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela’s national electoral council said on Thursday opponents of President Nicolas Maduro had not collected enough signatures for a recall vote against him to proceed. The council gave promoters of the vote 12 hours on Wednesday to collect a minimum of 4.2 million signatures, in...
POLITICS
hot96.com

BOJ’s Kuroda says Japan must cooperate with U.S., Europe on CBDC norm

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must cooperate with Europe and the United States in creating a global standard on the technical aspects of issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the chief of the central bank said on Friday. While the Bank of Japan had made no decision yet whether...
WORLD
hot96.com

Burkina Faso junta warns politicians in talks over transition period

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – The junta that overthrew Burkina Faso’s government warned ex-ministers not to leave the capital or obstruct its military officers during talks over how to return to democratic elections, one of the politicians present said on Thursday. The officers, who call themselves the Patriotic Movement for...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS

