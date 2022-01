Twitter is launching a new campaign today in Toronto and other cities about manifestations with the theme “Tweet It Into Existence.”. Twitter says that manifestations are “the new resolutions” and the best way to manifest your dream is to tweet about it. The idea is that you’ll tweet about something you want and watch it manifest sometime later. With that, Twitter is now sharing success stories from celebrities and athletes, including Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, as well as Canadians Simu Liu and accessibility advocate Steve Saylor (the ‘Blind Gamer’).

