More Black students are being accepted onto courses at the UK’s most prestigious universities than ever before. The number of Black students getting into Russell Group unis is up by a 19 per cent, according to new Ucas data based on the 2021 undergraduate intake. 3,775 Black students gained places at top unis in 2020, in comparison with almost 4,500 in 2021.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO