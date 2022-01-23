Gary Wayne Carbaugh, 60, Mountain Home (Conner)

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO