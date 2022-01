It can be exciting when two things you like do a crossover. Whether it's Mario and cereal, Lord of the Rings and video games, or even baby Mario and a threshing machine, collaborations can bring a lot of joy if they're done right. When it comes to board games, they don't happen too often outside of the 4 million versions of monopoly released each year. That's not to say that they don't happen, as the subject of today's release proves. Talisman: Kingdom Hearts brings together the classic fantasy board game series with the world's most obtuse video game series in hopes of striking gold, or at least pleasing some fans.

