Book Review: ‘Happy at Any Cost’ (Tony Hsieh)

By Diane Taylor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI couldn’t answer the email fast enough. A representative from Simon & Schuster offered me the opportunity to preview a book about former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. Hsieh was a enigmatic business leader in the Las Vegas Valley. His mysterious death at the age of 46 was a shock to...

