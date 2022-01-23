Book Review: ‘Happy at Any Cost’ (Tony Hsieh)

As wedding and portrait photographers, we’re privileged to capture some of the most important moments in our clients’ lives. While taking these pictures can be fun, the most rewarding part of our job usually comes several weeks after the photo session. In my experience over the years, working as both a photographer and album designer for Lin & Jirsa Photography, few moments carry as much excitement as when our clients hold their photo albums in their hands for the first time. That is the moment when the power of photography, especially in print, becomes evident, when clients realize that they’re holding a bridge to future generations. While I’ve worked on albums with a number of print labs from both near and far, one that always comes through is Zno, and their Layflat Photo Book has become a client favorite. It’s one of my personal favorites as well.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 4 HOURS AGO