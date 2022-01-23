Book Review: ‘Happy at Any Cost’ (Tony Hsieh)

PopSlinger Review: Where Magical Girls and Soda Collide. I’m almost always willing to give a game a chance, especially when it’s as colorful as PopSlinger. I adore all sorts of video game art, from pixels to sprites and everything in between. Developed by Funky Can Creative, it’s a game that mixes the beat ’em up genre with magical girls, and results in a really fascinating experience. Because while it calls itself a musical shooter, it’s undeniably a beat ’em up. Stranger still, it’s one where you actually shoot bullets instead of pummeling foes with your fists and feet. Which is unlike any game I’ve played before. The question is, how well does the game meld these elements together? Keep reading this PopSlinger review to discover if this first effort from Funky Can Creative was as compelling as it was unique.
Comments / 0