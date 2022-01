An official from Iran’s Central Bank said that the pilot phase of the country’s digital currency initiative would begin shortly. The Islamic Republic aims to join a growing group of countries that wish to benefit from having their currency, as well as implementing blockchain technology in other sectors. Although aside from mining, the Iranian crypto industry remains mainly uncontrolled, another report this week revealed that officials have been exploring for alternative methods to exploit the technology that supports cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO