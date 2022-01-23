Public Sale of DarleyGo’s Genesis Horse NFTs Set to Launch on Magic Eden

Exclusive in-depth interview, “Carl & Charlotte: 2021 in Review”, launches on Horse & Country’s streaming service, H&C+. London – January 21st, 2022 – In the second half of 2021, Olympic dressage legends Carl Hester & Charlotte Dujardin featured in a series of sell out events at equestrian venues around the country. If you couldn’t get there, we’ve got good news. The H&C crew was on hand at the final event at Myerscough College to film the whole thing. In this exclusive ninety-minute special, “Carl and Charlotte: 2021 in Review”, the pair talk in detail about their partnership and their careers to date; horses, work ethic, the highs and lows of competing at the top of their sport and, of course, their unprecedented 2021, embracing the Nationals, Europeans and Olympics.

