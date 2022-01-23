ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Sale of DarleyGo’s Genesis Horse NFTs Set to Launch on Magic Eden

By Ahmad
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarleyGo, the NFT based horse game has announced that it will be holding the sale of its first Genesis Horse NFTs on 23rd January 2022 on the Magic Eden Launchpad. The sale will be made through the Genesis Cards. These are tickets that interested parties can buy on Magic Eden on...

