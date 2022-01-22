ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Against the Grain

By Dr. Cassie Irwin
alive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen chatting with friends and family, we often misuse the term “gluten intolerance” to describe our gluten-related issues. This can lead to a fair amount of confusion and unsuccessful DIY treatments if we haven’t figured out the underlying cause of the problem. Gluten intolerance is an umbrella term encompassing three distinct...

www.alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Grain-Free Baked Crisps

Protos is a new savory crisp brand that shares grain-free baked snacks made with legumes, pea protein and starches like tapioca and potato. The snacks can be found in vibrant varieties like Sour Cream & Onion, Summer Barbeque and Simply Salted. With 90 calories per serving, the crunchy snacks satisfy by being powered by plant protein, good for the gut and low in net carbs, which makes them appealing to a wide range of snackers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly

Breakfast is frequently called the most important meal, as it provides the nutrition and fuel to get your day started off on a high note. After all, when you wake up, you may feel groggy and low in energy. That's where a nourishing breakfast can prepare you for a productive day.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Test#Vitamin D#Allergy Treatment#Infertility#Allergy Symptoms#Ncgs#Ige
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

How Often Do You Really Need to Shower?

Adulthood doesn't come with a guidebook for advice on basic body care (or basic ​anything​, unfortunately). It's just assumed that you'll figure it out. Still, some advice on showering would be nice. After all, some people scrunch up their faces at the mere suggestion of not sudsing up...
LIFESTYLE
dailyhealthpost.com

This vegetable oil linked to “aggressive” tumour growth, study finds

In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers at IRB Barcelona identified one type of dietary fatty acid that promotes tumour expansion. The study details the mechanism by which dietary palmitic acid, which is commonly found in palm oil, can increase metastasis in oral cancer and melanoma skin cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Allergy
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy