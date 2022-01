TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight is an adventure video game developed by Orbital Express and published by PLAYISM. Yukumo is a young girl traversing the world in her beloved airship. Upon arriving at a particular Far Eastern town to run some errands, her airship suddenly breaks down. She decides to explore the town to search for parts for repair; however, the town has fallen silent with no trace of the people who live there, the only inhabitants being a strange cat-like species…

