Premier League

PSG, Marseille move for Arsenal striker Aubameyang

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is prepared to leave this month. However, the former Gunners captain favours staying in Europe ahead of a lucrative move to the Middle East....

StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
Tribal Football

West Ham told to get serious by Marseille over Caleta-Car

West Ham have been told to get serious if they want to sign Olympique Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. The Hammers have failed with a loan offer for Caleta-Car. The Daily Mail says the Hammers also proposed an option to buy as part of the arrangement but the offer was rejected by the club's president Pablo Longoria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG maintain contact with Man Utd striker Rashford

PSG are maintaining informal contact with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old appeared to be struggling for goals this season, netting just two in his first 11 Premier League games of the season. But two goals in his last two matches - the latest a last-gasp winner against West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Tribal Football

Barcelona and Juventus make loan offers for Arsenal outcast Aubameyang

Barcelona and Juventus have made loan offers for Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Spanish and Italian giants want to take Aubameyang on loan until the summer, with discussions also ongoing regarding whether either deal would include an option or obligation for the striker to move permanently, says the Daily Mail.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG target Ndombele breakthrough talks today

PSG are aiming for a breakthrough in talks with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele today. The France midfielder has been available this month and is a favourite of PSG director Leonardo. ESPN says after several days of talks between the two clubs, there is hope of an agreement some time today.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

William Saliba: Playing for Arsenal reserves a slap in the face

Arsenal defender William Saliba has again spoken of his disappointment last season. Saliba lasted six months in London before leaving on-loan for Nice. Now on a season-long deal with Marseille, Saliba told RMC: "Before moving to Arsenal, I told myself that I would play, I was sure of it. "I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes undergoing Newcastle medical

Newcastle United are finalising their signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Athletic reports the Brazilian is undergoing a medical in Ecuador ahead of a £30million move to St James' Park. Head coach Eddie Howe has identified the holding midfield role as a priority position and there is hope...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea, Barcelona target Sule leaving Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule is leaving Bayern Munich, it has been revealed. Off contract in June, the Germany defender has failed to agree new terms with Bayern and is ready to move on. Indeed, Sport1 says Sule is now well down the road to agreeing pre-contract terms with an unnamed European club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar & Maluma Share the Same Ex—Here’s a Look Back at the Drama & Who Else He’s Dated

As one of the most famous football players in the world, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Neymar’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, made his professional football debut with the Santos Futebol Clube when he was 17. In 2017, Neymar—who was born in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, in Brazil—was transferred to the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club for a reported €222 million, making him one of the most expensive football players ever. In an interview with SporTV in 2015, Neymar opened up about his dream to marry...
FIFA
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Equatorial Guinea stun Mali to reach quarter-finals

Equatorial Guinea bested Mali on penalties to reach the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Mali were the favourites going into the game, but Equatorial Guinea held their own throughout the contest. A combination of dogged defending and outstanding keeping from Jesus Owono ensured Equatorial Guinea were always in with a...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Newcastle shocked by Lingard price as Man Utd blame midfielder

Newcastle United have been left stunned by Manchester United's demands for Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mail says Lingard's loan move to Newcastle looks dead in the water over Manchester United's demands for a £12million survival bonus. After a day of deadlock and rapidly deteriorating relations between United and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace boost as Man Utd open to van de Beek exit

Crystal Palace are receiving encouragement in their push to sign Donny van de Beek on loan. The Dutch midfielder is struggling for game time at Manchester United, with most of his appearances this season coming as a late substitute in matches. According to the Evening Standard, United are willing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Pereira close to Leicester deal

Leicester City are close to agreeing a contract extension with Ricardo Pereira. The Portuguese International has left than 18 months remaining on his current contract. LeicestershireLive says the Foxes will extend his contract until 2026. Pereira, 28, is currently sidelined until late February after fracturing his fibula. Need a VPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​DONE DEAL: Birmingham seal deal for Rangers midfielder Junior Bacuna

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Rangers midfielder Junior Bacuna. The 24-year-old has arrived for an undisclosed fee, becoming the fourth signing the club has made in the January transfer window. City, managed by Lee Bowyer, have also secured Teden Mengi, Taylor Richards, and Onel Hernandez on loan. After...
PREMIER LEAGUE

