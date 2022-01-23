PSG, Marseille move for Arsenal striker Aubameyang

As one of the most famous football players in the world, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Neymar’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, made his professional football debut with the Santos Futebol Clube when he was 17. In 2017, Neymar—who was born in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, in Brazil—was transferred to the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club for a reported €222 million, making him one of the most expensive football players ever. In an interview with SporTV in 2015, Neymar opened up about his dream to marry...

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO