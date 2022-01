Still working my way through my 2 kg bag of stoneground organic spelt and hoping that I’ll figure this ancient grain out eventually. I wanted to try again at using only spelt for a Hokkaido milk bread. My first attempt was tasty but a bit squat for my liking. Thinking that the gluten net just wasn’t strong enough to retain the pressure of the expanding gases during baking I though that I could improve the bake by increasing the VWG in this recipe. I also increased the tangzhong to 5% and increased the milk.

