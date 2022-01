He’ll be sticking around. We are less than two days away from the Royal Rumble and that means things are starting to get serious around WWE. The Road To WrestleMania will officially begin and WWE will be turning things up a bit. Some wrestlers are going to be in more prominent roles, including some of the bigger names in the company. Now it seems that we will be seeing one of them even more than expected.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO