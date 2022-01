I was specifically discussing production at the rate that the BC facilities seem to have been designed for: more than one a week. It's 24 miles from BC to Brownsville. I just cannot see moving a vertical SH or SS along any feasible roadway. I also can't see moving a horizontal SH along any feasible roadway. A horizontal SH is 9 m wide and more than 9 m tall in addition to being 70 m long. This is bigger than an Airbus 380 fuselage.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO