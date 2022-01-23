Cold temperatures linger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another bitter cold night is likely tonight after more cold air sinks into the area today. According to meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper teens today with a mix of sun and clouds. Flurries or light snow showers are possible early which will lead to clearing and the likely return of single digit and even below zero temperatures. Wind chills in the teens and twenties below are possible although unlikely where clouds remain. The bitter cold will remain for the duration of Saturday, with Sunday seeing the beginning of a slight warm up from the extreme cold Northeast Indiana has scene for the duration of the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO