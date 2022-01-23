ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold temperatures linger

By Caitlin Napoleoni
mynbc5.com
 5 days ago

It may have been cold but it was still a beautiful start to the weekend with all that sunshine Saturday. Clouds have filled out and some have even seen a few snow showers already but temperatures aren't going to dive nearly as low as the last couple nights. Your Sunday morning...

www.mynbc5.com

weisradio.com

Bitterly Cold Temperatures Headed Our Way

A bitterly cold air mass will spread across the region in the wake of a cold front this (Friday) afternoon. The combination of temperatures in the 10-20 degree range and north-northwest winds, perhaps gusting to 20-25 MPH, will drop wind chill values in the single digits to around zero degrees in the highest elevations of southern middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama by early Saturday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
NBCMontana

Cold temperatures in valleys this morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY is in effect for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys through Sunday morning. A ridge of high pressure over most of the western U.S. will be in the forecast until Sunday morning. The pressure ridge will keep calm winds and cold air locked in our valleys with strong inversions. This will lead to cold overnight temperatures.
MISSOULA, MT
crossroadstoday.com

A cold night ahead but sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way

VICTORIA, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. Low: 33 degrees. Winds: N 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight Saturday until 9 am on Saturday. Saturday: Sunny skies with light winds while...
VICTORIA, TX
mynbc5.com

Near-record lows could cause falling iguanas in South Florida this weekend

With temperatures in South Florida expected to be near record-breaking lows this weekend, meteorologists at our sister station said there is a chance iguanas could fall from trees. Friday's expected highs were in the 80s, but then temperatures will drop. Saturday is expected to be in the 40s and 50s...
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Bitter cold again this weekend

Temperatures are on their way down Friday afternoon and the warmest part of the day has already long passed. Expect cold and blustery conditions as the afternoon goes on and temperatures in the teens and wind chills that will make it feel worse. this is thanks to a cold front which is also bringing some snow showers for some, but there's a little sun out there too and we'll find some of that peeking through as the front clears. By dinner time temperatures will easily be in the single digits for many.
VERMONT STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Arctic Air Moving In For Weekend Freeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air moves in this weekend in the wake of a powerful cold front forecast to move in late tonight and it may be the coldest air we have seen in over a decade. Temperatures will plummet the 30s and 40s this Sunday. The wind will build Friday night as clouds increase. A few showers will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Once the cold front sweeps through, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning and a cold Northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny, cold Friday with falling temperatures

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After starting the morning in the 20s, Friday will turn much colder as skies clear and temperatures fall. A cold front will lead to sunny skies by the afternoon as temperatures dip to the teens then single digits after dinner. Northeast winds will continue to bring cold air into the region through the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall further by early Saturday with morning lows below zero and wind chills in the negative teens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
mynbc5.com

Cold weekend as powerful Nor'easter just barely misses

Friday features a lot of clouds as temperatures slowly drop in the afternoon. Saturday continues to feature a powerful coastal storm off the New England coast. While it will be a blockbuster for the I-95 corridor, impacts in the North Country are limited. Right now, the back edge of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
wtae.com

Scattered snow showers Friday; cold temperatures this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers linger through the Pittsburgh region Friday. Snow showers taper off this evening. Cold, arctic air is back in place for the weekend. Watch the weekend forecast: Click the video player above. Saturday and Sunday will be impact days because of the cold air. Another...
PITTSBURGH, PA
mynbc5.com

Cold weekend as powerful storm just barely misses

A brief round of snow showers is likely Friday morning with highs in the 20s. Saturday continues to feature a powerful coastal storm off the New England coast. While it will be a blockbuster for the I-95 corridor, impacts in the North Country are limited. Right now, the back edge...
BURLINGTON, VT
WOWO News

Bitter Cold Temperatures Return For First Part of Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another bitter cold night is likely tonight after more cold air sinks into the area today. According to meteorologist Nick Marusiak with our partners in news at ABC21, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper teens today with a mix of sun and clouds. Flurries or light snow showers are possible early which will lead to clearing and the likely return of single digit and even below zero temperatures. Wind chills in the teens and twenties below are possible although unlikely where clouds remain. The bitter cold will remain for the duration of Saturday, with Sunday seeing the beginning of a slight warm up from the extreme cold Northeast Indiana has scene for the duration of the week.
FORT WAYNE, IN

