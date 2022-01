Lucas Rizzotto, the creator of the acclaimed VR experience Where Thoughts Go, revealed his next project, titled Flat Earth VR, alongside an amusing trailer. As you might have been able to guess from the title, the project will deal with the conspiracy theory that the Earth is not a sphere, but completely flat. The trailer, embedded below, shows us that the subject matter will be dealt with in quite a humorous and satirical way as well, poking fun at all the ridiculous conspiracy theories that suggest we live on anything other than a spherical planet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO