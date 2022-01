PAWTUCKET – A slice of heaven can be found on 750 School St. Not just baseball heaven, softball heaven too. The vision to construct an indoor facility where multiple needs are met was the brainchild of co-owners Phil Dupras and Brendan Monahan. What was officially hatched last month was dubbed “Facility of Dreams” that by no means is your garden-variety spot where you’re only limited to taking some swings or throwing off the mound during the harsh winter months in preparation for the upcoming Little League or high school seasons.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO