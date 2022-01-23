ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine skiing-Goggia crashes out of Cortina d’Ampezzo super-G

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sofia Goggia crashed in Sunday’s World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing...

New York Post

Breezy Johnson, top US skier, out of Olympics after ‘brutal’ crash

American skier Breezy Johnson will miss the 2022 Olympics following two crashes in training that resulted in torn cartilage in her knee. Johnson, who entered 2022 second in skiing’s downhill World Cup, wrote on Instagram that she considered competing anyway but it was neither “realistic” nor “smart.”
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
Sofia Goggia
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
AFP

Ex-Tour champion Bernal 'conscious' after surgery for bus crash injuries

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."
Reuters

In defeat Auger-Aliassime makes statement of intent

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Felix Auger-Aliassime once again found Daniil Medvedev an immovable object as he lost a titanic Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday but the Canadian said his performance showed he is ready to battle for the sport's biggest titles. At last year's U.S. Open he was easily...
101 WIXX

Tennis-Nadal surprised but amazed with Australian Open final run

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – It was little wonder that Rafa Nadal was left sobbing into his shirt on Friday — because even he did not expect to make the Australian Open final after all the injury and illness woes he had to put up with over the past six months.
101 WIXX

Tennis-Keys feeling rejuvenated and raring to go after Australian summer

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Madison Keys could not muster much of a challenge against world number one Ash Barty in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday but the 2017 U.S. Open finalist will leave Melbourne excited about what lies ahead. The former world number seven won only 11 matches...
