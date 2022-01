The Vancouver Canucks have been playing better since firing Travis Green and hiring Bruce Boudreau. The Winnipeg Jets have not seen a change in their performance since Paul Maurice stepped down and Dave Lowry became the interim head coach. Hopefully the Jets have a comprehensive coaching search during the off-season not because Dave Lowry is a bad coach, but because the Jets deserve a coach that will push them to be a better team.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO