Religion

Pope calls for an international day of “prayer for peace” over Ukraine crisis

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called for an international day of “prayer for peace”...

wnmtradio.com

