Coronavirus

What it's like to cruise during Omicron

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise ships turning around mid-voyage. People placed in quarantine cabins on board. Voyages abruptly canceled. Crew members trying to appease unhappy customers. It all feels a bit like deja vu, but the cruise industry is soldiering on as the Omicron coronavirus variant makes its presence felt at sea as it has...

'It was a pleasure being here for the quarantine': What it's like to be on a cruise ship quarantining crew members

With the growing number of Omicron cases throughout the world, so too have cases increased on cruise ships across the industry. In an effort to improve the care of those crew members completing quarantine, Royal Caribbean has designated the Serenade of the Seas as a hospital ship for those who have tested positive for covid-19.
What’s the Latest Update With Crystal Cruises and Genting?

The developing story of the past week is, of course, the situation around Asian Cruise Giant Genting Hong Kong. The owner of cruise lines such as Dream Cruises, Star Cruises, and ultra-luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises filed for winding up the company last week. Since then, various rumors have come...
Genting Files for Bankruptcy, What’s Next for its Cruise Brands?

The company behind the biggest cruise operator in Asia has filed for a close of business with the Bermuda Supreme Court. Genting Hong Kong, the company that runs Star Cruises; Crystal Cruises; Dream Cruises; and shipyard MV Werften in Germany, says cash levels are at a point where it will run out by the end of January.
Answered: What’s Included in Your Cruise Fare? (And What’s Not)

First-time cruiser? If so, then one of the biggest questions you might have is figuring out exactly what’s included in the price you pay for a cruise. Think of a classic cruise, and you might picture paying your fare and then enjoying everything the ship has to offer. That’s usually not the case.
What is the state of the cruise industry? Trends and the cruise comeback

The last two years were anything but easy for the cruise industry, but things look to improve in 2022. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) put out its annual State of the Cruise Industry Outlook that highlights how the cruise industry is bouncing back from the pandemic, as well as progress in environmental stewardship and other initiatives.
Cruising During COVID: Dining

My family and I just returned from a seven night cruise on the Disney Fantasy. The trip was not work related and we weren’t sponsored by Disney, this was a family vacation. I thought I’d share some of our experiences with you, so that you can make your own decision on whether or not a Disney Cruise is right for you during these strange times.
Cruising During COVID: Safety Onboard

My family and I just returned from a seven night cruise on the Disney Fantasy. The trip was not work related and we weren’t sponsored by Disney, this was a family vacation. I thought I’d share some of our experiences with you, so that you can make your own decision on whether or not a Disney Cruise is right for you during these strange times.
US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a "suspected human smuggling venture." The Coast Guard in Miami said Tuesday it received a report "from a good Samaritan" who rescued a man "clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet." The survivor said the boat left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night, and had encountered rough weather before it capsized. "According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket," the statement said.
Climate change is coming for our coffee

Bad news for coffee lovers: Climate change will make it much harder to grow Arabica coffee in the coming years, according to a study published Wednesday in the scientific journal Plos One. The study examined how coffee-growing conditions will change by 2050 based on projections from several global climate models....
57 Fascinating Facts About the Titanic

April 15 will mark the 109th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people. It was among the worst maritime disasters in history. The ship was only five days into its maiden voyage to New York from Southampton, England, when it struck an iceberg on a moonless […]
New Mexico City airport nears take-off, with few flights

Two months before it is due to open with just a handful of confirmed flights, workers are racing to finish a new international airport for Mexico City -- one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects. - 'Giving it a chance' - Around 87 percent of the airport construction has been finished with two months left before the March 21 opening, said Captain Diego Diaz Avila of the military's engineer corps.
Crystal Cruises Pauses Operations, But It’s Not Because Of Omicron

Crystal Cruises has suspended operations for three months after its parent company announced plans to wrap up operations. Crystal said it will suspend operations for its ocean and expedition ships through April 29 and its river cruises through the end of May. The move will allow the management team an opportunity to evaluate the current state of business and examine its options, Crystal said in a statement.
