PS5 Restock: Amazon, PlayStation Direct, Walmart & More Expected to Drop This Week – January 24-30

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. After a quiet month with PS5 stock dropping so far, Sony looks set to finally ship consoles to retailers. UK restocks have already started this week, with the PlayStation Direct website launching on console earlier today. The PlayStation Direct website often replenishes the device several times a week, so it’s worth checking back regularly, even if you missed it today. For a chance to win an invite to purchase the console, visit the PlayStation website and sign in to your account. Once logged in, click on notifications, select ‘receive email notifications’ and save. Playstation Direct customers will receive an invitation to purchase the PS5 console through the website. This is followed by a stock decline for the general public. Don’t forget to log in to PSN first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO