Germany’s Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy’s ITA Airways – sources

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN/ROME (Reuters) – Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa is in talks to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia’s successor ITA Airways, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday, following a newspaper...

worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways and airBaltic to codeshare

ITA Airways and airBaltic are starting codeshare cooperation that will open new and wider travel opportunities. airBaltic customers will benefit from convenient access to various destinations in Italy. At the same time, ITA Airways passengers can now purchase tickets to Riga on direct flights from Rome (Fiumicino) and Milan (Malpensa).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier MSC, Lufthansa in bid to buy Italian airline ITA

Another ocean shipping company wants to get into the airline business. Mediterranean Shipping Co. on Monday told the Italian government that it is interested in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, the state-owned successor to Alitalia. The world’s largest container vessel operator said German flag carrier Lufthansa is an...
INDUSTRY
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways receives an Expression of Interest from MSC Group and Lufthansa

The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence. Both the MSC Group...
INDUSTRY
Italy’s Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan – source

MILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a day after he decided against running for president. Berlusconi, 85, was admitted to hospital for routine medical checks, ANSA news agency reported. It was...
EUROPE
SKIFT

Lufthansa Poised to Buy 40 Percent of Alitalia Successor ITA

Lufthansa appears poised to win the bidding war for Alitalia successor ITA Airways. At stake is control of the Italian market, the fourth largest in the EU, and beating competitors British Airways and Delta Air Lines. Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy a 40 percent stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor...
INDUSTRY
