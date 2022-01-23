ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid rival Arsenal for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid have expressed interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Sky Sports says Atletico have approached Everton about a price for the England international. The 24-year-old is...

Tribal Football

Newcastle fullback Trippier: Atletico Madrid made me complete player

Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier says Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone helped him become a "complete player". The 31-year-old joined Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid earlier this month for a reported initial fee of £12m and says he returned to England a far better player. Explaining why he thought...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Valencia for Daniel Wass

Atletico Madrid have a deal in place with Valencia for Daniel Wass. Marca says Atleti will pay a fee of 2.7 million euros plus add-ons for the 32-year-old, who is into the last six months of his contract with Los Che, after having an initial bid of two million euros turned down earlier in the transfer window.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Isak is the perfect replacement for Aubameyang, Calvert-Lewin could fix their aerial woes... but is Real Madrid outcast Jovic worth the trouble? Who Arsenal should turn to after losing out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus

Arsenal are gunning for the top four this season but are lacking a major marksman up front. This a crucial time for the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta, who are reaching yet another crossroads in their time together at the Emirates Stadium. Fourth-place is well within their reach this season, but there are clear areas of concern for Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​DOWN TO THREE! Pereira, Lampard & Ferguson the candidates for Everton job

Everton have narrowed down their managerial list to three candidates. The Toffees are deciding between Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and Duncan Ferguson for the full-time managerial hot seat. According to Sky Sports, Everton will hold final talks with each of the candidates on Friday before they make a decision. Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Atletico Madrid#Arsenal#England#Sky Sports#English#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Arsenal's 18-month loan bid for Juventus midfielder Arthur is on the brink of collapse, with Gunners also facing competition with Borussia Dortmund over Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal's move for Juventus midfielder Arthur could collapse after they refused to sanction an 18 month loan. Arthur missed Juventus's first six games of the season due to injury but since then has only started five matches in Serie A having struggled to make an impact on the first-team. Juve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Tottenham duo linked, Simms interest, Calvert-Lewin waits

The Everton Under-18s next test in the FA Youth Cup will be against Manchester United on Wednesday, February 9th. [EFC]. “We are the greatest club in the world. We love it so much, don’t we? That is why the fans are so passionate, they are local people and love their club. This is an attractive club for somebody. But the first thing we need is to get results,” says Duncan Ferguson. [EFC]
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton to hold new talks with Pereira, Lampard - plus Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson is being interviewed for the permanent job at Everton. The Daily Mail says Everton will hold a decisive round of talks with Vitor Pereira and Frank Lampard as they close in appointing their next boss. Caretaker head coach Ferguson will also be interviewed one last time for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney reveals turning down Everton

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed he turned down the chance to interview for the Everton job. But Rooney has vowed to manage in the Premier League one day. Rooney was heavily linked with an emotional return to Goodison Park following Rafa Benitez's sacking. And he revealed the Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
Tribal Football

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes undergoing Newcastle medical

Newcastle United are finalising their signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Athletic reports the Brazilian is undergoing a medical in Ecuador ahead of a £30million move to St James' Park. Head coach Eddie Howe has identified the holding midfield role as a priority position and there is hope...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea, Barcelona target Sule leaving Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule is leaving Bayern Munich, it has been revealed. Off contract in June, the Germany defender has failed to agree new terms with Bayern and is ready to move on. Indeed, Sport1 says Sule is now well down the road to agreeing pre-contract terms with an unnamed European club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle shocked by Lingard price as Man Utd blame midfielder

Newcastle United have been left stunned by Manchester United's demands for Jesse Lingard. The Daily Mail says Lingard's loan move to Newcastle looks dead in the water over Manchester United's demands for a £12million survival bonus. After a day of deadlock and rapidly deteriorating relations between United and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace boost as Man Utd open to van de Beek exit

Crystal Palace are receiving encouragement in their push to sign Donny van de Beek on loan. The Dutch midfielder is struggling for game time at Manchester United, with most of his appearances this season coming as a late substitute in matches. According to the Evening Standard, United are willing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Equatorial Guinea stun Mali to reach quarter-finals

Equatorial Guinea bested Mali on penalties to reach the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Mali were the favourites going into the game, but Equatorial Guinea held their own throughout the contest. A combination of dogged defending and outstanding keeping from Jesus Owono ensured Equatorial Guinea were always in with a...
FIFA
Tribal Football

​Gladbach remain keen on Arsenal striker Nketiah

Borussia Monchengladbach are serious about signing Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah. The striker has found it difficult to gain regular first team opportunities this season under manager Mikel Arteta. Given he is out of contract in the summer, Nketiah is free to find a club in the coming months. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham manager Conte blocks Tanganga from joining AC Milan

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has decided to keep Japhet Tanganga until the end of the season. The full-back, who can also play centre-back, was linked to AC Milan in recent days. However, Sky Sports reports that the 22-year-old has been told that he will be in the squad for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Pereira close to Leicester deal

Leicester City are close to agreeing a contract extension with Ricardo Pereira. The Portuguese International has left than 18 months remaining on his current contract. LeicestershireLive says the Foxes will extend his contract until 2026. Pereira, 28, is currently sidelined until late February after fracturing his fibula. Need a VPN?...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham told to get serious by Marseille over Caleta-Car

West Ham have been told to get serious if they want to sign Olympique Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. The Hammers have failed with a loan offer for Caleta-Car. The Daily Mail says the Hammers also proposed an option to buy as part of the arrangement but the offer was rejected by the club's president Pablo Longoria.
PREMIER LEAGUE

