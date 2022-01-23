ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham launching bid for Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham are moving for Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere. Knowing Club Brugge are ready to sell the young Belgium international in 2022, Spurs are making their move this week....

