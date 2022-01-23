Meat Loaf Through the Years: Photos

Michael Lee Aday, better known as Meat Loaf, and the vocalist on one of the best selling records of all time, has died at the age of 74. Known for his powerful voice and passionate performances, Mr. Loaf, as he has been referred to by the New York Times, was responsible for bringing to the world his Bat Out of Hell trilogy—Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose. Combined, this trilogy has sold more than 65 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after its release, Bat Out of Hell still sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually and had stayed on the charts for over nine years, making it one of the best-selling albums in history.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO