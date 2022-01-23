ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meat Loaf Through the Years: Photos

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
The late Meat Loaf left behind a towering legacy that included several multiplatinum albums and collaborations with dozens of rock 'n' roll heavy hitters. The megawatt singer and actor born Michael Lee Aday died on Thursday at the age of 74. A slew of tributes quickly poured in from fellow musicians,...

