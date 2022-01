Kristin Haddock has been hired as the new library director, replacing Martha Stalker, who retired at the beginning of the year. Though new to the position, Haddock is not new to the community, having served with the Sapulpa library for six years, and before that was the library director at Mounds for 8 years, and the only employee.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO