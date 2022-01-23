ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next WeatherMaker: Snow showers tonight, slick Monday commute

By Meteorologist Justin Stienbrinck
Fox11online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Next WeatherMaker arrives tonight producing minor snowfall accumulations that could have an impact on the Monday morning commute:. Today will be...

fox11online.com

foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT | Significant accumulating snow moves into Maryland

(Updated January 28, 10 a.m.) Travel-impacting snow set to move into Maryland Friday followed by dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. The next weather-maker, an arctic cold front, moves into Maryland Friday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Here's a detailed look at the timeline of the storm:. FRIDAY...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc57.com

Snow showers tonight, cold Friday and Saturday

A round of snow showers arrives tonight across Michiana, mainly after the commute home. A little bit of freezing drizzle could mix with snow early, but no big problems on the roadways are anticipated. There might be a few slick spots later tonight and very early Friday as most spots pick up a coating to closer to an inch near Lake Michigan. Snow wraps up by the morning drive Friday.
wbtw.com

Snow showers Friday night

Cold weather will continue through the weekend. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight with temperatures falling into the 20s for most places. Clouds will increase tomorrow as a storm system forms offshore. Rain showers will develop in the afternoon, and it will be cool with high temperatures near 50. It will be cold again tomorrow night, and as the storm system moves away, the rain showers will change to snow showers late at night into early Saturday morning. The snow showers will be hit or miss, and any accumulations will be light… a dusting to as much as an inch. Skies will clear Saturday, but it will be very cold with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will plunge into the teens and low 20s Saturday night. We will see sunshine Sunday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 40s. The sunny weather will continue to start next week, and that will lead to a warm up. Temperatures will be above normal by the middle of next week.
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Day: Light snow brings slick morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Watch for slick spots as you head out to a snowy morning commute. Persistent light snow has left anywhere from under an inch to an inch or more across most of the Tri-State. Temperatures are in the low-to-mid 20s. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Arctic Air Moving In For Weekend Freeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Arctic air moves in this weekend in the wake of a powerful cold front forecast to move in late tonight and it may be the coldest air we have seen in over a decade. Temperatures will plummet the 30s and 40s this Sunday. The wind will build Friday night as clouds increase. A few showers will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Once the cold front sweeps through, lows fall to the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday morning and a cold Northwest wind will keep South Florida chilly through Saturday afternoon with highs struggling to reach 60...
MIAMI, FL
WTAJ

Snow showers taper as bitter cold air returns tonight

Today we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Some locations could pick up a dusting to an inch. In the Laurel Highlands there could be a few inches. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Somerset County until 11:00 PM. Winds will be from the north and will be light. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will tumble into the single digits thanks to a clearing sky. Tonight winds will pick up from the north. Some locations will feel a wind chill between 10 to 15 degrees below zero. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Elk, Clearfield, Somerset, Cambria, Northern Center and Cameron counties beginning at 11:00 PM tonight until 11:00 AM Saturday. If you have to be outdoors, bundle up.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

Snow showers linger this afternoon, slick spots possible

TODAY: Snow showers will continue this afternoon with light accumulations - generally a few tenths of an inch. Some areas across Greene, Clinton and Warren counties may see half an inch to an inch. We’ll see cloudy skies with a few lingering snow flurries possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s.
Fox11online.com

Arctic cold causes your car to guzzle more gas

If you find yourself stopping at the gas pump more often when winter sets in, you're not alone. Bob Hendricks, of Green Bay, says he sees the diminished mileage on his car's dashboard. And he says it can get a little annoying. "You don't like to be out in the...
GREEN BAY, WI

