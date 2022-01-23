ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa to Netherlands -police

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a freight plane...

