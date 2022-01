Enjoy watching the Hardy "Give Heaven Some Hell" music video and see the song details here... The Hardy Give Heaven Some Hell song was was released on January 25, 2021, as the second single from his debut studio album “A Rock”, released in 2020. This song is a tribute from Hardy to anyone who has lost a loved one. He shared: “‘Give Heaven Some Hell’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, I just hope this helps anyone that’s ever suffered a loss of a loved one. Excited for this song to exist in the world”.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO