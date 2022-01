Nintendo’s Twitter accounts have released a new trailer that finally reveals the release date for Kirby’s first 3D platformer, Kirby and The Forgotten Land. Fans are talking about the new weapon in the trailer for Kirby & The Forgotten Land, which finally makes all those Kirby with guns memes a reality. The “gun” is a cute, pink blaster that looks more like a toy than a weapon. This will make the next adventure of Kirby and the Forgotten Land just as fun as you would expect.

