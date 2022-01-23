ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany’s Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy’s ITA Airways – sources

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN/ROME (Reuters) – Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa is in talks to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia’s successor ITA Airways, two people familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday, following a newspaper...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Italian tycoons break up Generali pact to avoid regulatory scrutiny

MILAN (Reuters) – Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has quit a pact with fellow Generali investor Leonardo Del Vecchio which the two Italian magnates had struck to challenge the insurer’s top shareholder Mediobanca, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Two sources close to the matter said Caltagirone’s move did not...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy’s business elite

MILAN/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia’s energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel, went ahead despite a call...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier MSC, Lufthansa in bid to buy Italian airline ITA

Another ocean shipping company wants to get into the airline business. Mediterranean Shipping Co. on Monday told the Italian government that it is interested in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, the state-owned successor to Alitalia. The world’s largest container vessel operator said German flag carrier Lufthansa is an...
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

MSC Group Eyes Stake in ITA Airways

Today MSC Group has expressed to the Italian Government its interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITA Airways, according to a press release. The MSC Group aims to create a partnership with the Italian Government and Lufthansa as the project's industrial partner. Lufthansa has already expressed its interest in...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa#Italy#Frankfurt#Milan#Ita Airways#Reuters#Alitalia
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways receives an Expression of Interest from MSC Group and Lufthansa

The Company announces that today it has received an Expression of Interest from the MSC Group and Lufthansa to acquire the majority of ITA Airways. The MSC Group has agreed with Lufthansa its participation in the partnership on terms to be defined during the Due Diligence. Both the MSC Group...
INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

Italy’s Berlusconi hospitalised in Milan – source

MILAN (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalised in Milan, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, a day after he decided against running for president. Berlusconi, 85, was admitted to hospital for routine medical checks, ANSA news agency reported. It was...
EUROPE
SKIFT

Lufthansa Poised to Buy 40 Percent of Alitalia Successor ITA

Lufthansa appears poised to win the bidding war for Alitalia successor ITA Airways. At stake is control of the Italian market, the fourth largest in the EU, and beating competitors British Airways and Delta Air Lines. Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy a 40 percent stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
worldairlinenews.com

ITA Airways and airBaltic to codeshare

ITA Airways and airBaltic are starting codeshare cooperation that will open new and wider travel opportunities. airBaltic customers will benefit from convenient access to various destinations in Italy. At the same time, ITA Airways passengers can now purchase tickets to Riga on direct flights from Rome (Fiumicino) and Milan (Malpensa).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kfgo.com

Italian business leader rejects criticism of call with Putin

MILAN (Reuters) – Companies have the right to protect their interests in Russia even at a time of rising tensions, a top Italian CEO said on Friday, rejecting criticism of a call he helped organise this week for business leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Managers of big Italian...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Broadcast equipment valued at $10 million headed for UK auction

REDHILL, England (Reuters) – From camera lenses to trucks, more than 3,000 items of outside broadcasting equipment used to cover major sports and entertainment events are headed for auction next month, with a total estimated value of $10 million. The lots have been gathered from British outside broadcast company...
UEFA
kfgo.com

Team Taiwan won’t be at Winter Games opening ceremony

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s small team for next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing will not take part in either the opening or closing ceremonies, the government said on Friday, blaming delayed flights, tough anti-COVID-19 rules and an early departure. Chinese-claimed Taiwan had feared Beijing could “downgrade” Taiwan’s...
SPORTS
rigzone.com

A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices

Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world. Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world amid low stockpiles and supply pressures. The cost of diesel relative to crude oil is at its highest in more than two years in Singapore and the U.S., while in northwest Europe, it’s at the most in 21 months. Supplies from oil refineries are being hampered by outages and market conditions and with relatively low stockpiles around the world, there’s only a limited cushion to absorb market shocks.
TRAFFIC
kfgo.com

Argentina strikes breakthrough deal with IMF in $40 billion debt talks

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina has struck a deal for a $44.5 billion standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said on Friday, a major breakthrough in tense and lengthy talks to restructure loans the country cannot repay. The South American country has been locked in...
AMERICAS
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy