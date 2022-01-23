Germany’s Lufthansa in talks to buy 40% stake in Italy’s ITA Airways – sources

Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world. Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world amid low stockpiles and supply pressures. The cost of diesel relative to crude oil is at its highest in more than two years in Singapore and the U.S., while in northwest Europe, it’s at the most in 21 months. Supplies from oil refineries are being hampered by outages and market conditions and with relatively low stockpiles around the world, there’s only a limited cushion to absorb market shocks.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO