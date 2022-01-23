ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alpine skiing-Goggia crashes out of Cortina d’Ampezzo super-G

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sofia Goggia crashed in Sunday’s World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
AFP

Ex-Tour champion Bernal 'conscious' after surgery for bus crash injuries

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Goggia
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Olympics-Five members of Team Canada delegation in COVID-19 protocol

(Reuters) – The Canadian Olympic Committee said on Friday five members from their 246-person Olympic delegation in Beijing have been placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of next week’s Winter Olympics. The COC announced the numbers in a news release to outline its plans for sharing information related to...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy