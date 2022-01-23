Alpine skiing-Goggia crashes out of Cortina d’Ampezzo super-G

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was "conscious" a day after the Colombian cycling star underwent emergency surgery following a devastating collision with a bus outside Bogota, doctors said Tuesday. "He is conscious, with mobility in all four limbs" and showing signs of "further progress in his post-operative development," said the Sabana University Clinic, where the cyclist was rushed by ambulance after smashing head-on into a bus. Having undergone what doctors called "successful" surgery, the injured cyclist was extubated on Tuesday afternoon "without any complications" and has had "an excellent response to treatment," the clinic said in a statement. Bernal's British team, Ineos Grenadiers, said he underwent two surgeries to "medically pin his right leg and stabilise the vertebrae fracture in two seperate surgeries last night."

