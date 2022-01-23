ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

AP PHOTOS: Ukrainians observe pagan-rooted new year festival

By ETHAN SWOPE - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

KRASNOILSK, Ukraine (AP) — Dressed as goats, bears, oxen and...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

AP PHOTOS: Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

SELCUK, Turkey (AP) — Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the...
ANIMALS
crossroadstoday.com

AP PHOTOS: Winter Olympic mascots through the years

One was decided by a newspaper poll, one by a public vote and some others through a contest. The most recent was chosen from thousands of global entries of illustrations by children. Over the years, the mascots for the Winter Olympics have been abstract forms, animals and humans. And they...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainians#Pagan#Bears#Goats#Ukraine#Ap#Krasnoilsk
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
funcheap.com

Lunar New Year Festival & Marketplace at The Crossing (SoMa)

On January 30th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ring in the Lunar New Year at The Crossing’s first annual Lunar New Year Festival and Marketplace, located at the former Temporary Transbay Transit Terminal in East Cut. Sponsored by The East Cut Community Benefit District (East Cut CBD), the event will feature performances from Chinese Lion Dancers, a cooking demo from The Food Network’s Chopped Champion, San Francisco native, and renowned chef, Kathy Fang, a showcase of authentic Chinese products from Chef George Chen’s Chinatown establishment, China Live and a variety of food options from local restaurants, including Little Green Cyclo, Fang Restaurant, and House of Nanking. Miss Asian Global and court will also be in attendance, joining guests in ringing in the Lunar New Year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Food52

Celebrating a Lunar New Year Rooted in Togetherness—& Food

In 2022, Lunar New Year will begin on February 1. For My Shanghai author Betty Liu, it's a joyful celebration filled with family gatherings and edible treats. Most of these foods enjoyed during Lunar New Year in China, from egg dumplings to tatsoi to sticky rice cakes, are eaten to symbolize various well-wishes for the coming year. In this excerpt, Liu shares some of those Lunar New Year foods and their meanings.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
news3lv.com

The Venetian celebrates Chinese New Year with festive new display

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with its new roaring display inside the casino. A team of 12 designers and gardeners worked for seven days to bring this installation to life, including a 10-foot tall tiger installation and an 18-foot dragon display that spans through the resort's infinity pond.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

AP PHOTOS: Winter Olympic mascots through the years

One was decided by a newspaper poll, one by a public vote and some others through a contest. The most recent was chosen from thousands of global entries of illustrations by children. Over the years, the mascots for the Winter Olympics have been abstract forms, animals and humans. And they...
SPORTS
Centre Daily

AP PHOTOS: Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival,...
ANIMALS
Merced Sun-Star

AP PHOTOS: Bejeweled camels wrestle for victory in Turkey

Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. Isa, two male camels from the western Aydin province of Turkey and wearing colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners and then wrestled fiercely as thousands cheered. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy