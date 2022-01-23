Quitting a music career is like leaving Scientology

An echoing cavern of a record, a pained howl ricocheted around the halls of FKA twigs’ 2019 release ‘Magdalene’. Dissecting the fall-out of her incredibly public break-up with actor Robert Pattison, Tahliah Barnett was also recovering from having surgery, and was unable to express herself with the jaw-dropping shows of physical strength and flexibility she’s long been known for as an artist. Accordingly, pain, anger and frustration coarse through that album: “why won’t you do it for me?” she pleaded on ‘Cellophane’, her voice crackling in falsetto, “when all I do is for you?” By the following year, Barnett worried she had arrived at the end of the line when it came to putting her “putting my insides on blast” in her eviscerating music.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO