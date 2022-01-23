ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitting a music career is like leaving Scientology

By norman lebrecht
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheJuilliard clarinet alumnus Zach Manzi, whose post about ending his music career was read by 27,704 people on Slipped Disc, has written a further reflection on the consequences of his decision. He makes it sound a bit like leaving a religious cult or political party. His second post is...

classical-music.com

Composer Sarah Schachner on what it is like to write music for video games

The late instalment in the action role-playing game series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is set in 873 AD, with players controlling raider Eivor in the Viking invasion of Britain. Sarah Schachner was the composer behind its dynamic score. She’s also written scores for video games including Call of Duty and Need for Speed, and has worked as an arranger on films such as Now You See Me and Iron Man 3.
VIDEO GAMES
themusicuniverse.com

5 steps to start your music career

Are you aspiring in the music industry, making yourself known online for the first time, or an already established project with an established fan base? There is one concept that everyone sooner or later encounters, this is a plan that will help you succeed in your music career. But how do you master a large fan base, get people interested, how to get signed to a record label and achieve your goals?
MUSIC
Albany Herald

CARLTON FLETCHER: 'Bad Moon Rising,' Amy Blackmarr and my musical career

“Forget all about that macho sh — and learn how to play guitar.”. It came out of nowhere, as it often does, and hit me with the impact of a Dick Butkus (old football reference) tackle, as it always does. It’s not so much the song itself, Creedence Clearwater...
MUSIC
Daily Targum

Like it or not, sampling is here to stay: Why music is made better with multiple influences

Sampling has been used in music for decades, and its application has led to the creation of many legendary and inventive songs. In layman's terms, sampling in music is reusing a portion of a song in a different recording. It applies to the rhythm, melody, vocals or any aspect of the music. The sampled portion of the song is then manipulated and edited to fit in the context of the artist and their idea.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Regrets His Music Career

Bow Wow is preparing the release of his upcoming studio album, which he has admitted will be his last full-length release as an artist. The 34-year-old former child star started his music career early, getting his start at six-years-old. Not long after his first performance in Los Angeles in 1993, Snoop Dogg discovered the aspiring rapper and gave him his "Lil Bow Wow" nickname, which stuck for years.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Pianist just got $150,000 richer

Denmark’s Léonie Sonning Music Prize 2022 has been awarded to the French pianist and festival director Pierre-Laurent Aimard.#. It’s worth 1.000.000 Danish Kroner, or US 150,000. That’s a lot of notes. For Messiaen about with new music. The citation says: ‘For the last 40 years, Pierre-Laurent...
MUSIC
WTOL-TV

How Cleveland helped launch Meat Loaf's music career

CLEVELAND — The rock and roll world as we know it lost a spark when we learned Friday that legendary singer and actor, Meat Loaf, had died at the age of 74. His cause of death has not yet been released. Meat Loaf's voice and style were undeniable. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBW-TV

Why don't artists like Taylor Swift own their music masters?

Over the past year, several musicians have made noise by either selling off or intentionally devaluing their master recordings. Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks and Neil Young are some of the biggest artists who made headlines for selling off their musical catalogs. On the other end of the spectrum, there's Taylor Swift who has topped the charts with the release of re-recordings of her old songs as a way to gain ownership of her music.
MUSIC
Stamford Advocate

More Sonic Youth Music Is Coming. A Reunion? Not Quite Yet

This past November marked the 10th anniversary of Sonic Youth’s farewell show, just after Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore announced their own split. Yet for those who still follow the band, it’s almost as if Sonic Youth never left the building. A steady stream of concert tapes and rarities comps has been released on Bandcamp; deluxe editions of Washing Machine and Sister are in the works; and Moore is at work on a memoir, Sonic Life, that will chronicle the band’s story up through their last album, The Eternal. And coming in March will be In/Out/In, a new compilation of rare instrumental jams from the 2000s.
MUSIC
NME

FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’ mixtape review: the brightest, poppiest music of her career

An echoing cavern of a record, a pained howl ricocheted around the halls of FKA twigs’ 2019 release ‘Magdalene’. Dissecting the fall-out of her incredibly public break-up with actor Robert Pattison, Tahliah Barnett was also recovering from having surgery, and was unable to express herself with the jaw-dropping shows of physical strength and flexibility she’s long been known for as an artist. Accordingly, pain, anger and frustration coarse through that album: “why won’t you do it for me?” she pleaded on ‘Cellophane’, her voice crackling in falsetto, “when all I do is for you?” By the following year, Barnett worried she had arrived at the end of the line when it came to putting her “putting my insides on blast” in her eviscerating music.
MUSIC
Billboard

Edén Muñoz Is Leaving Calibre 50 to Launch a Solo Career

After 12 years as Calibre 50′s frontman and accordionist, Edén Muñoz is leaving the norteño band to launch his solo career. Lizos Music announced the move in a statement Monday (Jan. 24) that the 31-year-old artist has also signed a record and management deal with the indie label and management company spearheaded by Sergio Lizárraga. Lizos Music is also home to artists such as Banda MS and Natalia Jiménez.
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘Leave Your Mind Behind’ And Come ‘Running’ Towards This Week’s New Music | Fresh Music Friday

John O’Callaghan – ‘Never Fade Away (Maarten de Jong Remix)’. Maarten de Jong gets right down to business with his new release on Who’s Afraid Of 138?! by supercharging one of John O’Callaghan’s most beloved classics with his energetic trademark sound. With the rampaging synths and epic melody providing the perfect contrast to Lo-Fi Sugar’s honeyed, this remix of ‘Never Fade Away’ will make entire stadiums roar across its duration.
MUSIC
guitar.com

How to find the right music manager to further your career

When it comes to forging a music career, few factors will propel an artist forward quite as effectively as a good manager. In an era when major record labels no longer have the money or incentive to invest in unproven acts, the management role has diversified and managers have evolved into one of the best routes for gifted, hardworking artists who are serious about their careers.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The thin, grim line between music and necrophilia

From my monthly essay in the February issue of The Critic, out now:. The recent attempt to manufacture a tenth Beethoven symphony by means of Artificial Intelligence has proved about as intelligent as cloning Albert Einstein out of paper from his wastebasket. The outcome, 21 minutes long, is performed on...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Prague rehires ex-music director

Unlike murderers, conductors seldom return to a blood-soaked scene. Prague might be an exception. The National Theatre has just reappointed Rbert Jindra as its next music director. Jindra, 44, first took the job in 2013, only to fall out with the administration the following year. He has now been reinstated,...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

New light on Verdi’s love interest in Aida

An Italian musicologist Laura Nicora has found hints of a passionate relationship with the Czech soprano Teresa Stolz while Giuseppe Verdi was composing her part in Aida. Among other expressions of affection: ‘We will be alone! I won’t invite either Giulio or Boito for those days,’ and ‘a thousand kisses and I say no more.’
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: Bavarian Radio cancels 3 weeks of concerts

In view of the rapidly increasing omicron infection rate, the Bavarian Radio has decided to suspend the concerts of the symphony orchestra, choir and Munich Radio Orchestra up to and including Wednesday, February 16th. The musica viva concert with Johannes Kalitzke (28 January), the concerts of the symphony orchestra with...
MUSIC

