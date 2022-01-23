Death of an international pianist, 75

"Weiss has both powerful technique and exceptional insight" New York, NY (January 25, 2022) — On Friday, March 18, 2022, acclaimed pianist Orion Weiss releases his new album, Arc I: Granados, Janácek, Scriabin, on First Hand Records. Arc I is the inaugural album of an ambitious three-part series and features important works for solo piano from the frantic years of 1911-1913 – the precipice before World War I. The three musical stories on Arc I – Granados’ Goyescas, Janácek’s In the Mists, and Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No. 9 ”Black Mass” – each struggle with the same impossible awareness of what was coming for the world, and in doing so, plunge further into modernity and despair.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO