Entertainment

Death of an international pianist, 75

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe distinguished Argntine pianist Aquiles Delle Vigne has died of...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Death of eminent US tenor, 67

The distinguished tenor Randolph Locke died on Tuesday in Florida. Among career highlights he sang Don José in Carmen with San Francisco Opera, Calaf in Turandot at the Savonlinna Opera Festival in Finland and Turiddu in Cavalleria rusticana, opposite Agnes Baltsa in Thessaloniki. He also gave extensive recital tours with his wife, the mezzosoprano Carol Sparrow.,
FLORIDA STATE
Slipped Disc

Death of a Karajan protégé, 74

The Austrian conductor Karolos Trikolidis, a student of Herbert von Karajan and like him half-Greek, has died of a malignant illness just short of his 75th birthday. Trikolidis held posts in Iceland, Hungary, Russia and Austria but his main contributions was as music director of the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra for 38 years, from 1972 to 2010.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Pianist just got $150,000 richer

Denmark’s Léonie Sonning Music Prize 2022 has been awarded to the French pianist and festival director Pierre-Laurent Aimard.#. It’s worth 1.000.000 Danish Kroner, or US 150,000. That’s a lot of notes. For Messiaen about with new music. The citation says: ‘For the last 40 years, Pierre-Laurent...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The thin, grim line between music and necrophilia

From my monthly essay in the February issue of The Critic, out now:. The recent attempt to manufacture a tenth Beethoven symphony by means of Artificial Intelligence has proved about as intelligent as cloning Albert Einstein out of paper from his wastebasket. The outcome, 21 minutes long, is performed on...
MUSIC
Person
Beethoven
Slipped Disc

Dutch will stage Haitink memorial concert

The newly reopened Concertgebouw has scheduled a concert on Sunday February 6 in memory of its late conductor. Ivan Fischer will conduct Mahler’s first symphony, with a new work by Mark-Anthony Turnage, A Cortege for Bernard Haitink. Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix will attend the concert. Fischer says: ‘Bernard...
MUSIC
classicfm.com

97-year-old pianist, and last surviving pupil of Rachmaninov, signs landmark record deal

Former child prodigy and the last-living pupil of Sergei Rachmaninov, pianist Ruth Slenczynska celebrates her astonishing nine-decade long career with a new album. On Saturday January 15 2022, American pianist Ruth Slenczynska will celebrate her 97th birthday. At this landmark age, Slenczynska has achieved an astonishing nine-decade long career, having...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of an activist French composer, 87

The composer Alain Bancquart has died after a lifetime of leadership positions. Raised in Dieppe, he played viola in the Orchestre National de France (ONF), rising meteorically to become regional director of radio orchestras and then music director for one season of the ONF. He went on to be head...
ENTERTAINMENT
classicfm.com

Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? The classical pianist who married Lang Lang

The star virtuoso wed Lang Lang at a glamorous ceremony in Paris – and now everyone wants to know more about the German-Korean pianist. In 2019, superstar pianist Lang Lang delighted and surprised fans by announcing his marriage to fellow pianist Gina Alice Redlinger – but who is she, and why is she causing such a stir with music lovers?
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Why Mahler sometimes needs to be updated

We reported yesterday that Universal Edition had issued a heavily revised edition of the fourth symphony, taking in the composer’s final corrections from 1911. It had previously issued a similarly upgraded edition of the fifth and second symphonies. One of our readers describes the difference:. In one of the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera readmits errant countess after an 18 month ban

Countess Eva Walderdorff was banned from the Vienna State Opera in September 2020 after allegedly switching seats to one of the premier boxes in the interval of Madam Butterfly. It was further alleged that she received the box seat from a journalist, who had not been required to pay. Both...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Soldier Songs – Philadelphia Opera

Opera, rock, and film collide in contemporary composer David T. Little’s exploration of the life of the soldier. This one-man opera has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy in the Best Opera Recording category. It stars Johnathan McCullough as the Soldier who also directs. The conductor is Corrado Rovaris....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Slipped Disc

Prague rehires ex-music director

Unlike murderers, conductors seldom return to a blood-soaked scene. Prague might be an exception. The National Theatre has just reappointed Rbert Jindra as its next music director. Jindra, 44, first took the job in 2013, only to fall out with the administration the following year. He has now been reinstated,...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Just one cornetto: Italians tighten grip on Belgian opera

The Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège has named Giampaolo Bisanti as its next music director, starting as soon as he can. He is presently music director in Bari. Bisanti replaces the popular Speranza Scapucci who declined a contract renewal in November over turmoil surrounding the recently installed Italian general and artistic director Stefano Pace.
MUSIC
musicalamerica.com

Pianist Orion Weiss Releases Arc I: Granados, Janácek, Scriabin on First Hand Records

"Weiss has both powerful technique and exceptional insight" New York, NY (January 25, 2022) — On Friday, March 18, 2022, acclaimed pianist Orion Weiss releases his new album, Arc I: Granados, Janácek, Scriabin, on First Hand Records. Arc I is the inaugural album of an ambitious three-part series and features important works for solo piano from the frantic years of 1911-1913 – the precipice before World War I. The three musical stories on Arc I – Granados’ Goyescas, Janácek’s In the Mists, and Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No. 9 ”Black Mass” – each struggle with the same impossible awareness of what was coming for the world, and in doing so, plunge further into modernity and despair.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A pianist discovers Wainberg’s home

The Polish pianist Piotr Sałajczyk has discovered that the house where Mieczyslaw Wainberg was born – Warszawa, ulica Żelazna 66 – is miraculously still intact. Piotr releases his recording of Wainberg’ piano sonatas 1-3 on CD today.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

My Way: Mirga rewrites the rules of conducting

The short and intermittent career of the Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla is a striking lesson in the radical changes that have befallen the conducting profession in the past decade. Mirga, now 35, was a junior assistant conductor at Heidelberg when she won the Salzburg Nestlé Competition in 2012....
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Death of a commissioning professor

Eric Rombach-Kendall, Director of Bands at the University of New Mexico since 1993 and a constant source of support for comtemporary composers, has died after a heart attack. He was President of the College Band Directors National Association from 2011-2013 and a regular guest conductor across North America.
ENTERTAINMENT
Ellsworth American

Select French works: Flutist and pianist to perform at Hammond Hall

WINTER HARBOR — The Winter Harbor Music Festival’s artistic director and founder, Deirdre McArdle, and Executive Director Deiran Manning invite the public for an evening of music for flute, piano and voice at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Hammond Hall. The concert also will be livestreamed for...
WINTER HARBOR, ME

